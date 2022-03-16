Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.

ATLANTIC OCEAN - Hull MaintenanceTechnician 3rd Class (left), Fireman Sergio Ayala, and Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Felix Jaimeschavez open a collection holding and transfer mascerator pump for maintenance aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) March 29, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group with embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jamica Ballard)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 06:03
|Photo ID:
|7131106
|VIRIN:
|220329-N-JB637-1042
|Resolution:
|7426x5304
|Size:
|665.61 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
