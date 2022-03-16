ATLANTIC OCEAN - Hull MaintenanceTechnician 3rd Class (left), Fireman Sergio Ayala, and Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Felix Jaimeschavez open a collection holding and transfer mascerator pump for maintenance aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) March 29, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group with embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jamica Ballard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2022 Date Posted: 04.07.2022 06:03 Photo ID: 7131106 VIRIN: 220329-N-JB637-1042 Resolution: 7426x5304 Size: 665.61 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Jamica Ballard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.