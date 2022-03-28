Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kearsarge Operates in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 8 of 11]

    Kearsarge Operates in the Atlantic Ocean

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Parker 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN – Sailors and Marines run a 5k race on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) in celebration of the 129th Chief Petty Officer Birthday March 28, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group with embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Parker)(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Parker)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 06:04
    Photo ID: 7131112
    VIRIN: 220328-N-TP544-1002
    Resolution: 3931x2626
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 2

    This work, Kearsarge Operates in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Taylor Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    COMPTUEX
    NAVY
    MARINES
    READINESS
    KEARSARGE LHD 3

