Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.

ATLANTIC OCEAN - Aviation Electrician's Mate 1st Class Darren Moltz stands climbs a ladder-well during a general quarters drill aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) March 29, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group with embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesse Schwab)

Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.07.2022 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN by PO3 Jesse Schwab