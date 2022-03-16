Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 1 of 11]

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jamica Ballard 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN - Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Kent Dow fabricates a fire pump stud casing bolt aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) March 29, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group with embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jamica Ballard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 06:03
    Photo ID: 7131105
    VIRIN: 220329-N-JB637-1024
    Resolution: 4590x3060
    Size: 489.46 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Jamica Ballard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.
    Kearsarge Operates in the Atlantic Ocean
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.
    Kearsarge Operates in the Atlantic Ocean
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.
    Kearsarge Operates in the Atlantic Ocean
    Kearsarge Operates in the Atlantic Ocean
    Kearsarge Operates in the Atlantic Ocean
    Kearsarge Operates in the Atlantic Ocean

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FIRE DRILL
    DEPLOYMENT
    MACHINERY REPAIRMAN
    KEARSARGE LHD 3
    GENERAL QUARTERSW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT