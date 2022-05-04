Goodfellow Air Force Base leadership hosted the 17th Training Wing’s first-ever Gold Star Spouses Day recognition luncheon at Goodfellow AFB, Texas, April 5, 2022. This luncheon marks the beginning of an annual tradition of recognizing the gold star spouses in and around the base community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2022 Date Posted: 04.06.2022 12:18 Photo ID: 7128837 VIRIN: 220405-F-ED401-845 Resolution: 5671x3785 Size: 2.98 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gold Star Spouses Day 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.