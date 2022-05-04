Gold Star Spouses Day 2022

Cayssia David, gold star spouse, converses with Talethia Moore, military spouse, during the 17th Training Wing’s first-ever Gold Star Spouses Day recognition luncheon at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 5, 2022. David became a gold star spouse in 2005, when her husband, U.S. Army Spc. Steven R. Givens was killed in action while deployed in Balad, Iraq. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)

