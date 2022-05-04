Cayssia David, gold star spouse, converses with Talethia Moore, military spouse, during the 17th Training Wing’s first-ever Gold Star Spouses Day recognition luncheon at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 5, 2022. David became a gold star spouse in 2005, when her husband, U.S. Army Spc. Steven R. Givens was killed in action while deployed in Balad, Iraq. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 12:18
|Photo ID:
|7128834
|VIRIN:
|220405-F-ED409-1419
|Resolution:
|6308x4210
|Size:
|3.59 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Gold Star Spouses Day 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT