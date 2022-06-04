Gold Star Spouses Day 2022

GOODFELLOW AFB, Texas - Goodfellow Air Force Base hosted its first-ever observance of Gold Star Spouses Day, April 5.



The gold star represents the loss to a family of a service member who was killed in the line of duty. Gold Star Spouses Day marks a time to recognize and support the spouses of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.



“The fact that we are able to honor a gold star spouse is critical for the community, and for our family members,” said 17th Training Wing Air Force community partnership manager, Matthew Stazenski. “It is great that we as a wing can show support for those families that have lost so much.”



The 17th Training Wing invited gold star spouse Cayssia David to join wing leaders for a luncheon where the importance of this observance was a key topic.



David became a gold star spouse in 2005, when her husband, U.S. Army Spc. Steven R. Givens was killed in action while deployed in Balad, Iraq. Since then, David has worked hard to increase the support and recognition for other gold star spouses.



“My goal is to honor and recognize your service, but also to support those who have felt this loss,” said David. “The military has a strong sense of companionship, the same is true for families of the fallen. We are a very small population, and we make efforts to be around each other and support one another.”



Goodfellow AFB leadership expressed their determination to find and connect with more gold star family members and spouses in the community to ensure they are receiving the support they deserve. The 17th TRW plans on recognizing Gold Star Spouses Day annually, providing an opportunity to personally honor these family members.



“My hope is that we’re able to have gold star family members come together [here], where we can support them, and they can support each other,” said David. “It truly is a beautiful thing to witness.”

