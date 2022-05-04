U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander, poses with Cayssia David, gold star spouse, and Katie Reilman, 17th Training Wing key spouse, during the 17th Training Wing’s first-ever Gold Star Spouses Day recognition luncheon at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 5, 2022. David has been an active member of the gold star community since her husband, U.S. Army Spc. Steven R. Givens was killed in action while deployed in Balad, Iraq. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 12:18
|Photo ID:
|7128836
|VIRIN:
|220405-F-ED409-1505
|Resolution:
|3681x2457
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Gold Star Spouses Day 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS
