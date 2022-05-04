Gold Star Spouses Day 2022

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander, speaks with Cayssia David, gold star spouse, during the 17th Training Wing’s first-ever Gold Star Spouses Day recognition luncheon at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 5, 2022. Reilman emphasized the importance of honoring and supporting gold star family members in our community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)

