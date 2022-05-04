Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gold Star Spouses Day 2022 [Image 2 of 6]

    Gold Star Spouses Day 2022

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander, speaks with Cayssia David, gold star spouse, during the 17th Training Wing’s first-ever Gold Star Spouses Day recognition luncheon at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 5, 2022. Reilman emphasized the importance of honoring and supporting gold star family members in our community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)

