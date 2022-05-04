U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Patricia Anderson, 17th Training Wing command chief executive assistant, prepares the table for the 17th Training Wing’s first-ever Gold Star Spouses Day recognition luncheon at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 5, 2022. The luncheon honored the spouses of those who made the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 12:18
|Photo ID:
|7128832
|VIRIN:
|220405-F-ED409-1029
|Resolution:
|5182x3950
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Gold Star Spouses Day 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
