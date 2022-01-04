Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Shaw Air & Space Expo [Image 26 of 33]

    2022 Shaw Air &amp; Space Expo

    SHAW AFB, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds” practice their act in preparation for the Shaw Air & Space Expo at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 1, 2022. The Thunderbirds are an elite military air demonstration team instilling pride in the hearts of audiences nationwide with their daring air acrobats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 09:53
    Photo ID: 7128358
    VIRIN: 220401-F-ZB805-1419
    Resolution: 2880x1920
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Shaw Air & Space Expo [Image 33 of 33], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Show
    Team Shaw
    20FW
    Wild Weasels
    ShawAirExpo
    Shaw Proud

