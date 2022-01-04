The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds” practice their act in preparation for the Shaw Air & Space Expo at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 1, 2022. The team is composed of eight pilots, four support officers, four civilians and more than 100 enlisted personnel performing in almost 30 job specialties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.06.2022 09:53 Photo ID: 7128357 VIRIN: 220401-F-ZB805-1164 Resolution: 5856x3904 Size: 10.67 MB Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Shaw Air & Space Expo [Image 33 of 33], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.