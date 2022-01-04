The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds” practice their act in preparation for the Shaw Air & Space Expo at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 1, 2022. The Thunderbirds are an elite military air demonstration team instilling pride in the hearts of audiences nationwide with their daring air acrobats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

