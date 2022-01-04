The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds” practice their act in preparation for the Shaw Air & Space Expo at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 1, 2022. Participation in air shows allow the 20FW to showcase their capabilities to the public, while simultaneously building community relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 09:53
|Photo ID:
|7128362
|VIRIN:
|220401-F-ZB805-1516
|Resolution:
|4488x2992
|Size:
|8.48 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AFB, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Shaw Air & Space Expo [Image 33 of 33], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
