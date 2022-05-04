Date Taken: 04.05.2022 Date Posted: 04.06.2022 07:42 Photo ID: 7128190 VIRIN: 220405-N-TO573-1052 Resolution: 4613x3280 Size: 748.75 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 11 of 11], by SN Charles Blaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.