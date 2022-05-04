220405-N-CY569-1005 ADRIATIC SEA (April 5, 2022) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Tina Cox, right, from Clintwood, Virginia, assists Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 3rd Class Raul Ortega, from Compton, California, with physical therapy aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 5, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Robledo)

