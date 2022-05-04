220405-N-CY569-1051 ADRIATIC SEA (April 5, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Djain-Lee Ty, from Corona, California, assigned to the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, removes corrosion on the wing flap of an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 5, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Robledo)

