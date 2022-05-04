220405-N-JU123-1023 ADRIATIC SEA (April 5, 2022) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Thomas Moore, from Faquay-Vayina, North Carolina, assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, installs an input seal for a tail gearbox flange of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 5, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jibreel Uddin)

