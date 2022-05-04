220405-N-JU123-1039 ADRIATIC SEA (April 5, 2022) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Cole Kreyer, right, from Plymouth, Minnesota, and Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman Justin Kinney, from Ledyard, Conneticut, both assigned to the “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, inspect the layout of wires for an F/A-18F Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 5, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jibreel Uddin)

