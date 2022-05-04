220405-N-JU123-1009 ADRIATIC SEA (April 5, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Zachary McCloud, from Moline, Illinois, assigned to the “Fighting Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, prepares to lay sealant on panels of an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 5, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jibreel Uddin)

Date Taken: 04.05.2022 Date Posted: 04.06.2022