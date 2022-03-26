A magician performs for members of the Japanese community and Yokota Air Base during the Sakura Spring Festival March 26, 2022, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The Sakura Festival is a bilateral event aimed at enhancing the U.S. and Japanese relationship. Approximately 6,000 off-base community members were able to view cherry blossoms, and enjoy street performances and live music alongside the base community, during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2022 Date Posted: 04.02.2022 05:18 Photo ID: 7122116 VIRIN: 220326-F-AD344-1307 Resolution: 7374x4916 Size: 23.6 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Japan celebrate during Yokota Sakura Spring Festival [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Christopher Hubenthal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.