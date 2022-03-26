U.S., Japan celebrate during Yokota Sakura Spring Festival

Airman 1st Class Christopher Thompson, 374th Security Forces Squadron base defense leader, walks down McGuire Avenue during the Sakura Spring Festival March 26, 2022, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The Sakura Festival is a bilateral event aimed at enhancing the U.S. and Japanese relationship. Approximately 6,000 off-base community members were able to view cherry blossoms, and enjoy street performances and live music alongside the base community, during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

