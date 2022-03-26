U.S., Japan celebrate during Yokota Sakura Spring Festival

Yokota Air Base’s Samurai Taiko Drum Team and Hachioji Jinba Team perform for members of the Japanese community and Yokota Air Base during the Sakura Spring Festival March 26, 2022, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The Hachioji Jinba Team performed alongside the Yokota Air Base’s Samurai Taiko Drum Team during the bilateral event as a way to celebrate the arrival of spring and bond. Approximately 6,000 off-base community members were able to view cherry blossoms, and enjoy street performances and live music alongside the base community, during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

