U.S., Japan celebrate during Yokota Sakura Spring Festival

U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, perform for service members and the Japanese community during the Sakura Spring Festival March 26, 2022, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The Sakura Festival is a bilateral event aimed at enhancing the U.S. and Japanese relationship. The festival offered a variety of entertainment such as live performances and food booths to the approximate 6,000 attendees; offering a chance for Japanese citizens to experience American culture on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

