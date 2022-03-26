U.S., Japan celebrate during Yokota Sakura Spring Festival

Col. Julie Gaulin, right, 374th Airlift Wing vice commander, walks down McGuire Avenue with Ikuo Kato, left, Fussa City mayor, during the Sakura Spring Festival March 26, 2022, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The Sakura Festival is a bilateral event aimed at enhancing the U.S. and Japanese relationship. Approximately 6,000 off-base community members were able to celebrate the arrival of springtime alongside members of Yokota, during the festival. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

