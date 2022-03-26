Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Japan celebrate during Yokota Sakura Spring Festival [Image 1 of 9]

    U.S., Japan celebrate during Yokota Sakura Spring Festival

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.26.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Julie Gaulin, right, 374th Airlift Wing vice commander, walks down McGuire Avenue with Ikuo Kato, left, Fussa City mayor, during the Sakura Spring Festival March 26, 2022, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The Sakura Festival is a bilateral event aimed at enhancing the U.S. and Japanese relationship. Approximately 6,000 off-base community members were able to celebrate the arrival of springtime alongside members of Yokota, during the festival. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 05:18
    Photo ID: 7122111
    VIRIN: 220326-F-AD344-1049
    Resolution: 6712x4504
    Size: 20.61 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Japan celebrate during Yokota Sakura Spring Festival [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Christopher Hubenthal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., Japan celebrate during Yokota Sakura Spring Festival
    U.S., Japan celebrate during Yokota Sakura Spring Festival
    U.S., Japan celebrate during Yokota Sakura Spring Festival
    U.S., Japan celebrate during Yokota Sakura Spring Festival
    U.S., Japan celebrate during Yokota Sakura Spring Festival
    U.S., Japan celebrate during Yokota Sakura Spring Festival
    U.S., Japan celebrate during Yokota Sakura Spring Festival
    U.S., Japan celebrate during Yokota Sakura Spring Festival
    U.S., Japan celebrate during Yokota Sakura Spring Festival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Yokota
    Festival
    partnerships
    Sakura
    Sakura Festival

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT