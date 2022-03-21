220321-N-XB010-1004 SASEBO, Japan (March 21, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Joclyn Newsom, from Bakersfield, Calif., receives her certificate of appointment to second class petty officer through the meritorious advancement program. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2022 Date Posted: 04.01.2022 04:44 Photo ID: 7120140 VIRIN: 220321-N-XB010-1005 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 4.27 MB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS New Orleans All Hands Call [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Desmond Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.