USS New Orleans All Hands Call

220321-N-XB010-1002 SASEBO, Japan (March 21, 2022) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Destiny Jones, from Newport, N.C., receives her certificate of appointment to third class petty officer through the meritorious advancement program. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

