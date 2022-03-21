Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS New Orleans All Hands Call [Image 9 of 13]

    USS New Orleans All Hands Call

    EAST CHINA SEA

    03.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Desmond Parks 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    220321-N-XB010-1001 SASEBO, Japan (March 21, 2022) Command Master Chief Edward Bazile addresses Sailors of USS New Orleans (LPD 18) in the ship’s well deck during an all hands call. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New Orleans All Hands Call [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Desmond Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

