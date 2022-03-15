220315-N-XB010-1002 EAST CHINA SEA (March 15, 2022) Seaman Kendall Sims, from Antioch, Tenn., signals to Sailors aboard USNS Matthew Perry (T-AKE 9) in USS New Orleans’ (LPD 28) during an underway replenishment-at-sea certification. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2022 Date Posted: 04.01.2022 04:44 Photo ID: 7120132 VIRIN: 220317-N-XB010-1002 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 966.99 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS New Orleans Underway Replenishment Certification [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Desmond Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.