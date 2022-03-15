USS New Orleans Underway Replenishment Certification

220315-N-XB010-1005 EAST CHINA SEA (March 15, 2022) Sailors assigned to USS New Orleans (LPD 18) handle line in the ship’s boat valley during an underway replenishment-at-sea certification with USNS Matthew Perry (T-AKE 9). New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

