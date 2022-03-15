USS New Orleans Underway Replenishment Certification

220315-N-XB010-1006 EAST CHINA SEA (March 15, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Robert Powers, from Hobbs, N.M., assists in conjoining a fuel line from USNS Matthew Perry (T-AKE 9) with USS New Orleans (LPD 18) during an underway replenishment-at-sea certification. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

Date Taken: 03.15.2022