Chicopee High School JROTC students expressed interest in the medical field and were able to tour the 104th Medical Group. Students heard about the career paths that have taken the airmen to their current career in the Medical Group. (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 11:53 Photo ID: 7118191 VIRIN: 220330-Z-F3855-2030 Resolution: 6195x4425 Size: 2.52 MB Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 104th Fighter Wing Hosts Chicopee High School JROTC [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.