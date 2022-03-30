104th Fighter Wing Hosts Chicopee High School JROTC

Chicopee High School JROTC students expressed interest in the medical field and were able to tour the 104th Medical Group. Students heard about the career paths that have taken the airmen to their current career in the Medical Group. (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo)
