104th Fighter Wing Hosts Chicopee High School JROTC

The first F-15 of the morning taxiing the runway before taking flight. This was the first of four F-15s that Chicopee High School JROTC students were able to watch. (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 11:53
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MA, US
