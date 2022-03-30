104th Fighter Wing Hosts Chicopee High School JROTC

The morning launch is watched by Chicope High School JROTC students. Students watched in awe as four F-15s took flight. A number of airmen also came out to the flightline to observe the jets take off. (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo)
