Students got to visit the 104th Security Forces Squadron. Defenders brought out various parts of their day to day gear, such as vests, helmets and bags, then decided to bring out some of the weapons to show to students. (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 11:53
|Photo ID:
|7118190
|VIRIN:
|220330-Z-F3855-2009
|Resolution:
|6524x4660
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 104th Fighter Wing Hosts Chicopee High School JROTC [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
