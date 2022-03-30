104th Fighter Wing Hosts Chicopee High School JROTC

Capt. Cole Hannibal Skinner gave Chicopee High School JROTC an unclassified morning briefing. He shared the history of the 104th Fighter Wing as well as the history of F-15s and opened the discussion for questions from students. (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo)
