    104th Fighter Wing Hosts Chicopee High School JROTC [Image 3 of 8]

    104th Fighter Wing Hosts Chicopee High School JROTC

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Chicopee High School JROTC students were able to watch the morning launch to start their tour of the base. Students waited in front of the hangar before going onto the flightline to watch the F-15Cs take off. (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo)

    Air Combat Command
    United States Air Force
    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th FW

