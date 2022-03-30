Chicopee High School JROTC students were able to watch the morning launch to start their tour of the base. Students waited in front of the hangar before going onto the flightline to watch the F-15Cs take off. (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 11:53 Photo ID: 7118184 VIRIN: 220330-Z-F3855-1085 Resolution: 6720x4800 Size: 2.69 MB Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 104th Fighter Wing Hosts Chicopee High School JROTC [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.