U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Luke Davis, a 144th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, left, and Ben Longyear, a 517th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, right, move wooden ramps using a forklift during Polar Force 22-4 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 28, 2022. Polar Force is a two-week exercise to test Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson’s mission readiness and strengthen skills that service members need to operate efficiently when facing adverse situations and austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 18:55
|Photo ID:
|7117258
|VIRIN:
|220328-F-KB004-1397
|Resolution:
|5289x3519
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Wing Airmen head north to Eielson in support of Polar Force 22-4 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
