3rd Wing Airmen head north to Eielson in support of Polar Force 22-4

U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Luke Davis, a 144th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, left, and Ben Longyear, a 517th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, right, move wooden ramps using a forklift during Polar Force 22-4 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 28, 2022. Polar Force is a two-week exercise to test Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson’s mission readiness and strengthen skills that service members need to operate efficiently when facing adverse situations and austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

