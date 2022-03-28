Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Wing Airmen head north to Eielson in support of Polar Force 22-4

    3rd Wing Airmen head north to Eielson in support of Polar Force 22-4

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Luke Davis, a 144th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, left, and Ben Longyear, a 517th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, right, move wooden ramps using a forklift during Polar Force 22-4 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 28, 2022. Polar Force is a two-week exercise to test Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson’s mission readiness and strengthen skills that service members need to operate efficiently when facing adverse situations and austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

    VIRIN: 220328-F-KB004-1397
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Wing Airmen head north to Eielson in support of Polar Force 22-4 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17A Globemaster III

    C17
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    PolarForce

