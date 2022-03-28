U.S. Airmen assigned to the 3rd Wing board a C-17 Globemaster III during Polar Force 22-4 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 28, 2022. This is the first Polar Force to be led by the 3rd Wing, with the primary focus on developing Agile Combat Employment and the U.S. Pacific Air Forces’ ability to fight in a contested, anti-access area denial environment. Operationalizing readiness-enhancing concepts like ACE is critical to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.30.2022 18:55 Photo ID: 7117252 VIRIN: 220328-F-KB004-1083 Resolution: 5174x3442 Size: 2.97 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Wing Airmen head north to Eielson in support of Polar Force 22-4 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.