    3rd Wing Airmen head north to Eielson in support of Polar Force 22-4 [Image 1 of 7]

    3rd Wing Airmen head north to Eielson in support of Polar Force 22-4

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 3rd Wing board a C-17 Globemaster III during Polar Force 22-4 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 28, 2022. This is the first Polar Force to be led by the 3rd Wing, with the primary focus on developing Agile Combat Employment and the U.S. Pacific Air Forces’ ability to fight in a contested, anti-access area denial environment. Operationalizing readiness-enhancing concepts like ACE is critical to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 18:55
    Photo ID: 7117252
    VIRIN: 220328-F-KB004-1083
    Resolution: 5174x3442
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Wing Airmen head north to Eielson in support of Polar Force 22-4 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17A Globemaster III

    C17
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    PolarForce

