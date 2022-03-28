U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Luke Davis, a 144th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, raises the ramp of a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 28, 2022. Polar Force 22-4 is led by the 3rd Wing and was designed to hone in on strategies service members require when navigating adverse situations and austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 18:55
|Photo ID:
|7117253
|VIRIN:
|220328-F-KB004-1100
|Resolution:
|5178x3445
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
This work, 3rd Wing Airmen head north to Eielson in support of Polar Force 22-4, by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS
