    3rd Wing Airmen head north to Eielson in support of Polar Force 22-4 [Image 4 of 7]

    3rd Wing Airmen head north to Eielson in support of Polar Force 22-4

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Sam Todd, the 3rd Wing vice commander, left, and U.S. Air Force Capt. David Gourdin, a 517th Airlift Squadron pilot, right, fly C-17 Globemaster III operations in support of Polar Force 22-4 in Alaska, March 28, 2022. Polar Force is a readiness exercise centered on developing service members who are ready for world-wide deployment, real-world proficiency in response to crisis, and to deter aggressors by emphasizing the U.S.’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    C-17A Globemaster III

    C17
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    PolarForce

