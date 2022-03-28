3rd Wing Airmen head north to Eielson in support of Polar Force 22-4

U.S. Air Force Col. Sam Todd, the 3rd Wing vice commander, left, and U.S. Air Force Capt. David Gourdin, a 517th Airlift Squadron pilot, right, fly C-17 Globemaster III operations in support of Polar Force 22-4 in Alaska, March 28, 2022. Polar Force is a readiness exercise centered on developing service members who are ready for world-wide deployment, real-world proficiency in response to crisis, and to deter aggressors by emphasizing the U.S.’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

