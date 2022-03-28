U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ben Longyear, a 517th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, conducts preflight checks during Polar Force 22-4 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 28, 2022. Polar Force 22-4 is a local training exercise primarily focused on Agile Combat Employment and builds on other regularly scheduled exercises such as Northern Edge, Pacific Iron, and Red Flag to support the mission of the U.S. Pacific Air Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.30.2022 18:55 Photo ID: 7117254 VIRIN: 220328-F-KB004-1116 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.67 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Wing Airmen head north to Eielson in support of Polar Force 22-4 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.