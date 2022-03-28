Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Wing Airmen head north to Eielson in support of Polar Force 22-4 [Image 3 of 7]

    3rd Wing Airmen head north to Eielson in support of Polar Force 22-4

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ben Longyear, a 517th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, conducts preflight checks during Polar Force 22-4 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 28, 2022. Polar Force 22-4 is a local training exercise primarily focused on Agile Combat Employment and builds on other regularly scheduled exercises such as Northern Edge, Pacific Iron, and Red Flag to support the mission of the U.S. Pacific Air Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 18:55
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Wing Airmen head north to Eielson in support of Polar Force 22-4 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

