U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ben Longyear, a 517th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, guides a forklift during Polar Force 22-4 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 28, 2022. Polar Force is an Agile Combat Employment-focused exercise that supports the mission of the U.S. Pacific Air Forces, ACE execution, and the development of innovative operational concepts to be more lethal, adaptive, resilient, and effective across all military operations. Operationalizing readiness-enhancing concepts like ACE is critical to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.30.2022 18:55 Photo ID: 7117257 VIRIN: 220328-F-KB004-1367 Resolution: 5650x3759 Size: 2.48 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Wing Airmen head north to Eielson in support of Polar Force 22-4 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.