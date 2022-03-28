Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Wing Airmen head north to Eielson in support of Polar Force 22-4 [Image 5 of 7]

    3rd Wing Airmen head north to Eielson in support of Polar Force 22-4

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ben Longyear, a 517th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, guides a forklift during Polar Force 22-4 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 28, 2022. Polar Force is an Agile Combat Employment-focused exercise that supports the mission of the U.S. Pacific Air Forces, ACE execution, and the development of innovative operational concepts to be more lethal, adaptive, resilient, and effective across all military operations. Operationalizing readiness-enhancing concepts like ACE is critical to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 18:55
    Photo ID: 7117257
    VIRIN: 220328-F-KB004-1367
    Resolution: 5650x3759
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Wing Airmen head north to Eielson in support of Polar Force 22-4 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Wing Airmen head north to Eielson in support of Polar Force 22-4
    3rd Wing Airmen head north to Eielson in support of Polar Force 22-4
    3rd Wing Airmen head north to Eielson in support of Polar Force 22-4
    3rd Wing Airmen head north to Eielson in support of Polar Force 22-4
    3rd Wing Airmen head north to Eielson in support of Polar Force 22-4
    3rd Wing Airmen head north to Eielson in support of Polar Force 22-4
    3rd Wing Airmen head north to Eielson in support of Polar Force 22-4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    C-17A Globemaster III

    TAGS

    C17
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    PolarForce

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT