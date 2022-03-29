Eielson receives three more F-35s

An F-35A Lightning II pilot assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing renders a squadron salute upon initial delivery to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 29, 2022. The 354th FW stood up two combat-coded F-35A squadrons, the 355th and the 356th Fighter Squadrons, and is slated to have a total of 54 F-35As by April 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

