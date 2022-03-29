Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eielson receives three more F-35s [Image 5 of 5]

    Eielson receives three more F-35s

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-35A Lightning II pilot assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing renders a squadron salute upon initial delivery to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 29, 2022. The 354th FW stood up two combat-coded F-35A squadrons, the 355th and the 356th Fighter Squadrons, and is slated to have a total of 54 F-35As by April 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 14:27
    Photo ID: 7116747
    VIRIN: 220329-F-XX992-3138
    Resolution: 5123x3409
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eielson receives three more F-35s [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    354th Fighter Wing
    F-35A Lightning II

