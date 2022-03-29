Three F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing fly over Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 29, 2022. With the continued arrival of the F-35As at Eielson, Alaska is on track to become the most concentrated state for combat-coded, fifth-generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 03.30.2022 14:27 Photo ID: 7116742 VIRIN: 220329-F-XX992-3045 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.96 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eielson receives three more F-35s [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.