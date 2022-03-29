Three F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing fly over Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 29, 2022. With the continued arrival of the F-35As at Eielson, Alaska is on track to become the most concentrated state for combat-coded, fifth-generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 14:27
|Photo ID:
|7116742
|VIRIN:
|220329-F-XX992-3045
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eielson receives three more F-35s [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT