    Eielson receives three more F-35s [Image 4 of 5]

    Eielson receives three more F-35s

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing taxis on the runway upon initial delivery to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 29, 2022. With the continued arrival of the F-35As at Eielson, Alaska is on track to become the most concentrated state for combat-coded, fifth-generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 14:27
    Photo ID: 7116746
    VIRIN: 220329-F-XX992-3098
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eielson receives three more F-35s [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    354th Fighter Wing
    F-35A Lightning II

