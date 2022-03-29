Eielson receives three more F-35s

An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing lands on the runway upon initial delivery to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 29, 2022. With the continued arrival of the F-35As at Eielson, Alaska is on track to become the most concentrated state for combat-coded, fifth-generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

Date Taken: 03.29.2022
Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong