    Eielson receives three more F-35s [Image 2 of 5]

    Eielson receives three more F-35s

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing taxis on the runway upon initial delivery to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 29, 2022. The 354th FW stood up two combat-coded F-35A squadrons, the 355th and the 356th Fighter Squadrons, and is slated to have a total of 54 F-35As by April 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 14:27
    Photo ID: 7116744
    VIRIN: 220329-F-XX992-3124
    Resolution: 5071x3374
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eielson receives three more F-35s [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    354th Fighter Wing
    F-35A Lightning II

