Eielson receives three more F-35s

An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing taxis on the runway upon initial delivery to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 29, 2022. The 354th FW stood up two combat-coded F-35A squadrons, the 355th and the 356th Fighter Squadrons, and is slated to have a total of 54 F-35As by April 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 03.30.2022 Photo ID: 7116744 Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong