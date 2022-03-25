U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh "Cabo" Gunderson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team pilot and commander, taxis down the run way at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, during the Tampa Bay AirFest March 25, 2022. The air fest aims to promote relations between the local Tampa Bay community and MacDill’s service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 08:25
|Photo ID:
|7115965
|VIRIN:
|220325-F-BQ566-1019
|Resolution:
|4434x2494
|Size:
|4.32 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill AFB hosts Tampa Bay AirFest 2022 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS
