MacDill AFB hosts Tampa Bay AirFest 2022

U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh "Cabo" Gunderson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team pilot and commander, taxis down the run way at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, during the Tampa Bay AirFest March 25, 2022. The air fest aims to promote relations between the local Tampa Bay community and MacDill’s service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

