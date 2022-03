U.S. Navy Blue Angels practice over MacDill AFB

A U.S. Navy Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornet flies along Downtown Tampa upon arrival to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, for Tampa Bay AirFest March 23, 2022. The purpose of the Tampa Bay AirFest 2022 is to provide a visual display of the Air Force’s pride, professionalism, and dedication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

